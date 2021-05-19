PCI certifies RUBEAN's PhonePOS for mass deployment, enables faster adoption of Card Payments as certification opens up market opportunities around the world

Rubean, the industry leader in software-based Point of Sale (softPOS) technology, has been certified as PCI CPoC compliant, allowing for contactless payment acceptance on commercial off the shelf handsets (COTS) by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. Rubean's market leading PhonePOS application turns any Android smartphone into a contactless card (and digital wallet) point-of-sale without the need for additional hardware or dongles. With this certification, PhonePOS can now be deployed in production settings and unlimited volumes around the world.

"We are very pleased to have our capability to provide secure payment solutions confirmed by the CPoC certification," says Hermann Geupel, CEO, Rubean AG. "The certification of our payment application for Android mobiles is a critical step in enabling the mass market to accept tap-and-go payments. PhonePOS enables millions of smaller merchants to quickly and easily accept card and mobile payments on a trustworthy basis in seconds."

The CPoC standard applies to the more widely available commercially produced smartphones as opposed to industry specific devices such as payment terminals long in use at retail globally. The PCI certification also improves Rubean's ability to shorten time to market for banks and acquirers to deploy PhonePOS and reduces the development costs to bring into production.

"As the security laboratory that performed the CPoC evaluation, we congratulate Rubean for achieving CPoC certification for PhonePOS. Knowing the demanding nature of the CPoC requirements, our team relied on its decade of experience in mobile security, to ensure a rigorous evaluation," said Tim Hartog, Director Mobile Payment at Riscure Security. "The outcome proves that PhonePOS is secure and compliant to the CPoC standard and, therefore, can be safely used by merchants."

Rubean's certification couldn't have occurred at a better time as scheme-authorized pilots are limited in time and in the number of participants, while banks and acquirers aim for large deployments and gaining market share in this emerging sector. As part of the certification process, Rubean supplied over 400 pages of technical and procedural documentation, as well as rigorous lab testing for evaluation by PCI.

"Given the expanding global market for 'tap-and-go' payments, now with the CPoC certification millions of small merchants could start accepting cashless transactions on their Android mobile before the year is out," added Geupel.

With offices in Munich, London and Hamburg, and now New York and San Francisco, Rubean is making it easier for merchants of all sizes to accept payments wherever they are.

About Rubean

Rubean AG has been developing software for the financial market for over 20 years, it's flagship solution, PhonePOS, leads the market in software-only Point-of-Sale deployments. Rubean has been listed in the premium segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange with symbol R1B since April 2020.

For more information about Rubean and our services please visit: Rubean.com

