Galaxy Gaming, Inc.: Galaxy Gaming Secures Exclusive Terrestrial Progressive Rights for Perfect Pairs in United Kingdom

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced today that they have reached an agreement with John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs, to exclusively provide a Perfect Pairs live gaming progressive jackpot on land-based table games in the United Kingdom.



This development builds upon Galaxy Gaming's continued success with Perfect Pairs in the iGaming space through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners. Perfect Pairs and Galaxy Gaming's world-famous 21+3 are the most popular Blackjack side bets in both the land-based and iGaming space in the UK. This new partnership capitalizes on the game's existing prominence and highlights the power of Galaxy Gaming's progressive jackpot system to add value to the player experience and increase revenue opportunity for land-based casino operations.

"I'm absolutely delighted about our progressive jackpot opportunity with Perfect Pairs," said Gavin Wright, Galaxy Gaming's Europe Sales Consultant. "This agreement builds on the expertise and value that Galaxy Gaming brings as the table game authority to casino operators and their customers across both our land-based and online iGaming channels. With Perfect Pairs and 21+3, we now have the two most-played Blackjack side bets in our progressive portfolio which can be delivered as a 'Dual Progressive' on the same Blackjack table, creating a totally unique and market-leading solution. As we have seen with the limited occupancies of some floors in the States, having multiple and unique betting opportunities for the players is paramount. There has never been a more important time to review what is being offered on your gaming floor."

"I am very pleased that we are growing our land-based and online popularity for Perfect Pairs by extending our association with Galaxy Gaming and breaking new ground with the Perfect Pairs Progressive Jackpot," shared John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs.

