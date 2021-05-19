iText Software Corp.: iText Software Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Covering Its Products and Treatment of Customer's Confidential Information Within Support

iText is the only PDF SDK technology provider to have achieved this certification.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / iText, a global leader in innovative PDF technology, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification of its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) covering its products and treatment of customers' confidential information within support. iText considers this standard as a critical requirement and necessary investment to be able to support the rigorous data requirements and cybersecurity conformance of its growing base of Enterprise customers.

Fallout from last year's Solarwinds hack continues to roil the technology community. The attack has brought technology security standards into sharp focus. The International Standards Organization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) are international, non-governmental bodies which depend upon members to provide expertise, share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based international standards for information security best practices. These standards enable organizations to manage the security of assets like intellectual property, financial information, personal details or information entrusted to third parties.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certifications are widely adopted global security standards that set out requirements and best practices for managing company and customer information that are based on periodic risk assessments and are responsive to an ever-changing environment of threat scenarios.

iText employees proudly serve the organization and contribute to setting these important standards. ISO 270001: 2017 is an optional accreditation that shows an organization is committed to and meets a certain level of information security maturity.

In order to achieve the certification, a company must show that its technology displays a commitment to systematic and ongoing management of information security risks that affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of company and customer information.

"We don't simply support and live up to these standards, we actively contribute to their promulgation. That involvement sets iText apart in the market. Our customers' trust is of the utmost importance to us and this certification is just the latest proof point of that commitment," said Gary Fry, CEO of iText.

This certification reinforces iText's commitment to providing a secure code product while maintaining the security of customer confidential information within support.

This widely recognized international security standard specifies that iText does the following:

We systematically evaluate our information security risks, considering the impact of threats and vulnerabilities.

We design and implement a comprehensive suite of information security controls and other forms of risk management to address customer and architecture security risks.

We have an overarching management process to ensure that the information security controls meet the needs of ourselves and our customers on an ongoing basis.

iText is fully GDPR compliant - read more here: https://itextpdf.com/en/solutions/itext-and-gdpr

View our ISO Certificate Here: ISO 27001:2017 Certification | iText PDF

About iText

iText is a global leader in innovative award-winning PDF software, offering the most reliable solutions for document and data exchange through open-source and enterprise solutions. Used by millions of users, both open source and commercial, iText creates digital documents for a variety of uses: invoices, credit card statements, mobile boarding passes, legal archiving, and more.

As an open-source PDF library, iText can be embedded into the document solution workflows of various industries and their applications. Such companies are part of a diverse customer base, including many of the Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses and government agencies.

iText's core library, iText 7 Core, is available under the AGPL license, while also offering commercial licensing for customers that wish to keep their source code private. Commercial customers can also benefit from iText DITO, which offers low code document creation with a visual editor and the proven iText 7 Core backend. To see how we can help, visit www.itextpdf.com/en/contact-us.

