Enveil Receives Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its Privacy-Enhancing Capabilities

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2021, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, today announced its selection as a 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award recipient by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Excellence in Best Practices within the global privacy-enhancing technologies industry and validates Enveil's position as a leader in the space.

Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies, Enveil's ZeroReveal solutions unlock the value of data by revolutionizing how and where organizations can leverage data assets. Users can securely and privately derive insights, cross-match, analyze, and search third-party data assets without revealing the content of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. These capabilities support the growing prioritization of privacy and trust, enabling businesses to perform critical business functions amidst an expanding regulatory landscape.

In its award recognition report, Frost & Sullivan analysts described the qualities that made Enveil stand out during the rigorous evaluation process: "Enveil uses homomorphic encryption to specifically protect Data in Use. The company's ZeroReveal solutions enable a range of use cases across sectors, allowing businesses to share and leverage data while respecting regulatory restrictions. This approach fundamentally changes the paradigm of secure data sharing, collaboration, and monetization. Essentially, the company has embarked on a journey of creating a new horizontal commercial market, setting the stage for future market entrants. Due to these efforts, Enveil cements its position as a leading technology provider in the industry."

"This capability fundamentally changes the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data assets," added Jeffrey Castilla, Best Practices Research Team Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "While there are other approaches to PETs and Data in Use applications, homomorphic encryption is the most secure way of making sure that data (i.e., the context of the query and the content of the analytics) is never exposed to third parties."

Enveil delivers the most mature secure data sharing, collaboration, and monetization capabilities on the market via its encrypted search, analytic, and machine learning products. The company's decentralized data utilization framework allows information to be securely shared between entities and across jurisdictional boundaries, expanding data access and utility while reducing risk to address critical business and mission challenges. By focusing on the security and privacy posture of the search or analytic, Enveil protects customers' interests and intent as well as the content of the operation and its corresponding results.

Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Awards recognize companies that have introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value. For the Technology Innovation Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated nominated companies based on criteria including commitment to innovation, commercialization success, financial performance, and growth potential.

To read the Frost & Sullivan-authored award report and learn more about Enveil's market-leading, PETs-powered solutions, please visit https://www.enveil.com/awards.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use for secure data usage, collaboration, and monetization. Enveil's business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed - the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies, Enveil's homomorphic encryption-powered ZeroReveal solutions allow organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets without ever revealing the content of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is a 2020 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneerand its award-winning, market-ready solutions are delivering nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.