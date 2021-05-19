DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-May-2021 / 13:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wickes Group plc (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together 'PDMRs') The Company was notified on 18 May 2021 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 18 May 2021. PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition Christopher Rogers 31741 GBP2.50 49272

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For Further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Christopher Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP2.50 31741 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Aggregate Total Volume d) -Aggregated volume -Price GBP2.50 31741 GBP79352.50 e) Date of the transaction 18 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: DSH TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 106176 EQS News ID: 1198449 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198449&application_name=news

