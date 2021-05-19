Smart Parking Market worth $ 16.74 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.36 % CAGR: Verified Market Research

- An increasing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology, growing concerns about parking of vehicles and an increase in the number of vehicles on the streets worldwide are the primary drivers of growth of the Smart Parking Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Parking Market" By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Technology (IoT, Ultrasonic, & RFIDs), By Type (Off-Street & On-Street), By Application (Security & Surveillance, Smart Payment System, E parking, License Plate Recognition), By End-User (Commercial & Government), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Parking Market was valued at USD 6.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.74 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.36% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=149918

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Parking Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Smart Parking Market Overview

Increasing number of automobiles on the streets worldwide, rising congestion of automobiles on the street resulting in complex traffic conditions, increasing attractiveness of the market because of the high rate of adoption of the internet of things (Iot) technology drives the growth of the Smart Parking Market. On the other hand high cost of implementation of internet of things (Iot) infrastructure, high configuration complexities, and low internet infrastructure in the developing regions will act as restraint for the growth of the market. However the increasing adoption of smart cars in the future and the continuous advancements in technology is expected to propel the future growth of the market.

Key Developments in Smart Parking Market

China launched its first robotic diagonal smart parking garage in the city of Nanjing in East China in January 2019 . It is an intelligent parking system designed to optimize space utility, fuel efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, in a bid to make urban areas more habitable.

launched its first robotic diagonal smart parking garage in the city of in East China in . It is an intelligent parking system designed to optimize space utility, fuel efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, in a bid to make urban areas more habitable. In December 2020 , APT Skidata, one of the UK's leading parking solutions businesses, had launched a new mobile-based digital solution to deliver greater operational efficiencies and enhanced financial returns for owners and operators of individual or multiple car parks.

The major players in the market are Urbiotica, Swarco AG, Smart Parking Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Klaus Multiparking Systems, IPS Group Inc., Amano McGann, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd, IEM SA among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Parking Market On the basis of Component, Technology, Type, Application, End User and Geography.

Smart Parking Market by Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Smart Parking Market by Technology

IoT



Ultrasonic



RFID

Smart Parking Market by Type

Off-Street



On-Street

Smart Parking Market by Application

Security & Surveillance



Smart Payment System



E-parking



License Plate Recognition

Smart Parking Market by End User

Commercial



Government

Smart Parking Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market by Product Type (On- street, Off-street), by Application (Commercial Use, Government Use, Residential Use), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Parking Management Market by Type (Solution and Services), by Parking Site (On-site Parking and Off-Site Parking), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Parking Solutions Market by Type (System Devices, Parking Software, and Professional Services), by Application (Commercial Use, Residential Use, and Government Use), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Parking Sensors Market by Type (Reverse Parking Sensors, Front Parking Sensors and others), by Technology (Ultrasonic Sensors, Electromagnetic Sensors and others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), by End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 parking management systems transforming megacities into smart cities

Visualize Smart Parking Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg