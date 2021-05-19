Why 2021 Could Be The Biggest Bull Market For Copper… Ever

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While most people tend to look at gold during a crisis, smart investors are keeping copper on their radar also. In fact, copper prices increased more than 11 percent during Q1, hitting their highest level since 2011. Demand expectations grew on the back of economic recovery from COVID-19, and as interest in the future of renewable energy and electric vehicles picked up pace. Copper started the year trading at US$7,918.50 per ton, hitting its lowest level of the quarter on February 2 at US$7,755.50. Throughout the three month period, prices trended higher on anticipation of higher demand as economies opened up following strict lockdowns in 2020… but then copper's price rally started in mid-February, and the red metal had jumped to a more than 10 year high by the end of the month. Its highest point of the quarter came on February 25, when the base metal was trading for US$9,614.50. An Investing News article focusing on copper had this to say: ""Copper surged in early 2021 and outperformed consensus forecasts," said Dan Smith of Commodity Market Analytics. "The main surprise was the strength of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development manufacturing, with survey data pointing to rapid expansions in Europe and the US." Active mining stocks mentioned in today's commentary include:Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCQB: RIGMF) (TSX-V: RMI), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX).

The Investing News article continued: "Despite not being able to sustain its highest level, copper hovered around the US$9,000 mark for the rest of the period, ending the first three months of the year at U$8,850.50. That's a more than 11 percent increase - a stellar quarter compared to Q1 2020, when the metal declined over 20 percent. For Nick Pickens of Open Mineral, it is no surprise that copper prices have stopped rising and remain supported at around US$9,000, as the drivers haven't changed… Healthy demand in China and government stimulus are supporting investor sentiment and hopes of a strong, green recovery."

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSX-V: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE: 4U5) BREAKING NEWS - RIDGESTONE ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION COMPELTED AT REBEICO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, MEXICO - Ridgestone Mining ("Ridgestone") is pleased to announce it has completed another phase of exploration at its wholly-owned Rebeico project in Mexico. The program, which was previously announced on April 13th, 2021, was comprised of geologic mapping, prospecting and sampling with assays expected in the coming weeks. Work to date has been positive and continues to suggest that the identified surface copper-gold mineralization on the Rebeico claims may be related to a much larger unexposed subsurface mineralized system.

Exploration Program Highlights:

The program included detailed geological mapping, prospecting and sampling around the past producing El Cobre copper mine, in addition to all significant chargeability and resistivity anomalies ('geophysical anomalies') identified from the 2018/2019 IP surveys which covered the New Year Zone, Elena Concession, and other significant mineralized areas.

A total of 93 samples were collected with assays anticipated in the coming two to six weeks.

El Cobre Mine - A total of fourteen (14) samples were taken from the main mineralized structure and historical dumps, and detailed geological mapping of the surrounding area was undertaken. The main mineralized structure is oriented north-south with a dip of 50 degrees to the east, varying in thickness from one to three metres. The system is characterized as a high sulfidation vein system, strongly oxidized on surface, with quartz veinlets with chalcopyrite, molybdenite, and pyrite. Historical samples taken in 1960 by the National Nuclear Energy Commission (Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica) reported copper grades from sampling of underground workings of 0.34%, 1.10%, 3.21%, 5.28%, 6.12%, 9.58%; and molybdenum values of 0.002%, 0.16%, 1.57%, and 1.58%. Additionally, a recent radiometric survey conducted by the Mexican Geological Survey over the area, indicated elevated potassium levels which may support the hypothesis that a porphyry system may be present below surface. Approximately four kilometres east of the El Cobre workings, a prominent, highly oxidized and altered gossan measuring 200 by 250 metres was mapped and twenty (20) rock-chip samples taken.

Regional Geophysical Anomalies - A detailed mapping and sampling program was conducted over a 5.25 square kilometre area, focusing on geophysical anomalies identified by past surveys. In 2018 and 2019 the Company completed 31 line-kilometres of Induced Polarization/ Resistivity surveys covering an area of approximately 9 sq kilometres. The surveys outlined a significant chargeability anomaly over an 800 metre by 1,200 metre area with depths ranging from near surface to 300 metres. The Alaska Vein, the mineralized New Year Breccia Zone and artisanal Elena copper workings all occur within the surveyed area. A total of eighteen distinct geophysical anomalies were identified for follow up on the current program, which were mapped and a total of 62 samples were collected. Over the majority of targets, significant mineralization was identified on surface. Taken in a regional context, with the presence of high sulfidation copper bearing veins, mineralized breccias that are interpreted as diatreme breccias and in conjunction with surface geochemistry and historical records, RMI finds that this may be evidence of a sub-surface porphyry-type system that is responsible for the numerous mineralized occurrences encountered in the project area. CONTINUED…. Read this full release more news for Ridgestone Mining by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rmi/

In other mining news of note:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) BHP CEO recently announced: ""BHP's strong safety and operational performance continued during the quarter, with record year-to-date production at Western Australia Iron Ore, the Goonyella Riverside metallurgical coal mine in Queensland and concentrator throughput at Escondida in Chile.

We are reliably executing our major projects, bringing on new supply in copper, petroleum and iron ore. The Spence Growth Option and Samarco are ramping up and West Barracouta, in Petroleum, started production this month. First production from Petroleum's Ruby project is expected in the coming weeks and South Flank, with its higher grade and lump proportion, is on track to begin production in the middle of the year.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Rio Tinto's ISAL smelter in Icelandhas been certified by the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for meeting the highest internationally recognized standards for responsible aluminum production.

The certification continues Rio Tinto's leadership of the industry on responsible aluminum production from mine to metal, and means customers can be assured aluminum produced at ISAL meets independent environmental, social and governance standards. ISAL has achieved ASI Performance Standard certification with provisional status, following an independent, third party 'desk top' audit by ERM CVS. An onsite audit will be completed when possible after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Rio Tinto was the first company to offer ASI Aluminum in 2018. It has led the establishment of responsible production certification for the aluminum industry as a founding member of ASI, working alongside customers and a broad range of stakeholders.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) the world's second-largest iron ore producer, is exploring spinning off of its base metals business as the global transition to clean energy and transport spurs demand for copper and nickel.

"We are in a phase of studying -- analyzing the possibility," Chief Executive Officer Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo told analysts on a conference call Tuesday. The Rio de Janeiro-based miner, which is recovering from an iron-ore tailings disaster in 2019, continues to trade at a discount to its Australian-focused rivals BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group. Housing base metals operations in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia in a separate company may help unlock value as the company expands copper and nickel output and exits coal.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) recently announced that it has posted its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

