Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.: Sprout Engages Maxim Group LLC as its Advisor to Assist With Its Growth Strategy and Corporate Development Initiatives

PUEBLO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. (OTCQB:STHI), a technology and high-performance home building company today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community, advise on potential financing alternatives and support management as they continue to evaluate and explore growing the business. As previously announced, Sprout has signed a term sheet to acquire Pure Zero Construction, in an effort to facilitate the construction of high performance, energy-efficient and cost-effective homes beginning in the North Vista Highlands planned unit development in Pueblo, CO.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Sprout Tech Homes, Inc.

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc is a technology company focused on developing and constructing high-performance single-family and multi-family homes that exceed the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home specification with the added benefit of chemical-free interiors. Sprout has been recognized with award-winning accolades from the Urban Land Institute and is beginning construction, through its Pure Zero Construction subsidiary, on its modern, high-performance homes in the North Vista Highlands planned unit development in Pueblo, CO. Sprout's modern use of technology and building practices allow it to build faster and more economically that traditional building methods. The high performance homes represent a new standard in comfort, energy efficiency and non toxic interiors that deliver healthy homes with low or net-zero energy costs with a solar PV option. To learn more visit sprouttechhomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

