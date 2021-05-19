Following the transition to a new operating model, Opus Capital Markets Consultants, LLC, a Wipro Company, has been fully integrated with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and is now Wipro Opus Risk Solutions LLC.

The newly formed company will continue to provide risk management, capital markets and compliance services.

"We will have the same dedication and commitment to existing and new clients," said Peter Butler, executive managing director of digital operations and platforms for Wipro Opus. "We now can provide more value and resources as we become a part of a bigger brand and community. Combining Wipro's offerings with Wipro Opus Risk Solutions' capabilities and knowledge base creates an end-to-end offering for all mortgage players."

Wipro purchased Opus in 2014, and as a renowned global brand, Wipro connected Opus' products, services and solutions to new markets, increased brand awareness and unlocked new business opportunities.

"We are excited for the advantages this new operating model will bring," said Chris Guidici, managing director of sales for Wipro Opus. "Together, as one Wipro organization, we are confident that we will be able to bring more innovative thinking and a bolder approach to our partnerships."

About Wipro Opus Risk Solutions

Wipro Opus Risk Solutions is a specialized risk management and quality control service provider for a wide range of participants in the mortgage and consumer lending industry. Wipro Opus' services include residential and commercial due diligence, valuation and advisory solutions. As a Wipro company, Wipro Opus, along with sister company Wipro Gallagher Solutions, LLC, provides a full suite of mortgage solutions. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com/business-process/wipro-opus-risk-solutions/.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 190,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers' ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers' purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

