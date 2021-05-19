Anzeige
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
WKN: 917431 ISIN: LV0000100485 
Stuttgart
19.05.21
14:17 Uhr
0,515 Euro
+0,005
+0,98 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA AS 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Riga: On the results of mandatory takeover bid of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra"shares - announcement by Duke I S.a r.l.

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on May 19, 2021 it has received
announcement from AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholder, mandatory takeover
bid announcer Duke I S.a r.l. on takeover bid results. 

Duke I S.a r.l. after the mandatory takeover bid will own 20 095 064 or 84.07%
shares of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra". 

Full announcement in Latvian attached.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius..

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860269
