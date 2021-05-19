With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on May 19, 2021 it has received announcement from AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid announcer Duke I S.a r.l. on takeover bid results. Duke I S.a r.l. after the mandatory takeover bid will own 20 095 064 or 84.07% shares of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra". Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860269