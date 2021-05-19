MKH Ventures Profit Sharing Contracts Begin Generating Returns to Company

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI) announces it has begun the harvest and processing of over 1,000 pounds of cannabis worth a wholesale value of $1.2 million. Mr. Sam Barraza, CEO of MKH Ventures, states: 'We are excited to announce that our 'Profit Sharing Contract' with Across the OC, LLC, a cannabis distribution company with sales of over $24.5 million annually is beginning to generate returns, which we estimate to be worth a minimum of $5.5 million over next 3-5 years. We're now even more confident that our most recent signed Profit-Sharing Contract with 770 Washington LLC, a cultivation cannabis management company with over $20.7 million under grow in the Los Angeles Licensed District, will provide the same results. We expect this contract could add $2.3 million in additional revenue stream over the next few years. Our vision to create a highly profitable holding company for our shareholders is happening right now."

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, adds: "The 'Profit Sharing Contracts' are extremely profitable to our balance sheet and the most important part of these key acquisitions is that these companies we have teamed up with have proven to be cash flow positive year after year. The returns on this first contract are confirmation that MKH Finance is a highly profitable division of MKH Ventures. We look forward to introducing several other key strategic partners, as well as unveiling new divisions of MKH Ventures very soon."

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company. MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

