BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 25,201,373 99.97 7,400 0.03 25,208,773 64.21% 1,442 Resolution 2 25,156,588 99.83 42,572 0.17 25,199,160 64.19% 11,055 Resolution 3 25,177,717 99.90 25,000 0.10 25,202,717 64.20% 7,498 Resolution 4 25,190,657 99.95 13,230 0.05 25,203,887 64.20% 6,328 Resolution 5 25,173,712 99.93 18,307 0.07 25,192,019 64.17% 18,196 Resolution 6 13,812,581 93.54 954,280 6.46 14,766,861 37.61% 10,443,354 Resolution 7 25,166,215 99.93 18,444 0.07 25,184,659 64.15% 25,556 Resolution 8 25,190,559 99.95 13,328 0.05 25,203,887 64.20% 6,328 Resolution 9 25,161,673 99.90 24,368 0.10 25,186,041 64.15% 24,174 Resolution 10 25,168,408 99.88 30,214 0.12 25,198,622 64.18% 11,593 Resolution 11 25,192,197 99.94 16,141 0.06 25,208,338 64.21% 1,877 Resolution 12 25,168,273 99.88 31,268 0.12 25,199,541 64.19% 10,674 Resolution 13 25,161,230 99.81 48,562 0.19 25,209,792 64.21% 423



*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620



19 May 2021