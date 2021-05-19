BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 19
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|Votes
For & Discretionary
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes Total
|% of Available voting rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|25,201,373
|99.97
|7,400
|0.03
|25,208,773
|64.21%
|1,442
|Resolution 2
|25,156,588
|99.83
|42,572
|0.17
|25,199,160
|64.19%
|11,055
|Resolution 3
|25,177,717
|99.90
|25,000
|0.10
|25,202,717
|64.20%
|7,498
|Resolution 4
|25,190,657
|99.95
|13,230
|0.05
|25,203,887
|64.20%
|6,328
|Resolution 5
|25,173,712
|99.93
|18,307
|0.07
|25,192,019
|64.17%
|18,196
|Resolution 6
|13,812,581
|93.54
|954,280
|6.46
|14,766,861
|37.61%
|10,443,354
|Resolution 7
|25,166,215
|99.93
|18,444
|0.07
|25,184,659
|64.15%
|25,556
|Resolution 8
|25,190,559
|99.95
|13,328
|0.05
|25,203,887
|64.20%
|6,328
|Resolution 9
|25,161,673
|99.90
|24,368
|0.10
|25,186,041
|64.15%
|24,174
|Resolution 10
|25,168,408
|99.88
|30,214
|0.12
|25,198,622
|64.18%
|11,593
|Resolution 11
|25,192,197
|99.94
|16,141
|0.06
|25,208,338
|64.21%
|1,877
|Resolution 12
|25,168,273
|99.88
|31,268
|0.12
|25,199,541
|64.19%
|10,674
|Resolution 13
|25,161,230
|99.81
|48,562
|0.19
|25,209,792
|64.21%
|423
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620
19 May 2021