Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
19.05.2021 | 16:28
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 19

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes Total% of Available voting rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 125,201,37399.977,4000.0325,208,77364.21%1,442
Resolution 225,156,58899.8342,5720.1725,199,16064.19%11,055
Resolution 325,177,71799.9025,0000.1025,202,71764.20%7,498
Resolution 425,190,65799.9513,2300.0525,203,88764.20%6,328
Resolution 525,173,71299.9318,3070.0725,192,01964.17%18,196
Resolution 613,812,58193.54954,2806.4614,766,86137.61%10,443,354
Resolution 725,166,21599.9318,4440.0725,184,65964.15%25,556
Resolution 825,190,55999.9513,3280.0525,203,88764.20%6,328
Resolution 925,161,67399.9024,3680.1025,186,04164.15%24,174
Resolution 1025,168,40899.8830,2140.1225,198,62264.18%11,593
Resolution 1125,192,19799.9416,1410.0625,208,33864.21%1,877
Resolution 1225,168,27399.8831,2680.1225,199,54164.19%10,674
Resolution 1325,161,23099.8148,5620.1925,209,79264.21%423


*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620


19 May 2021

