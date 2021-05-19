Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2021 | 16:28
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ViPNet Cyber-Security Solutions from Infotecs at GISEC

BERLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotecs, a leading international cybersecurity and threat intelligence platform provider will present its ViPNet IT security solutions at GISEC from May 31 to June 2, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Infotecs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infotecs GmbH)

The number of cyber attacks has increased since 2020. The cyber criminals are taking advantage of the uncertainty of a global pandemic and remote work. That's why protecting the transmission of sensitive data via mobile devices as well as all IP-enabled devices is essential today. The risk for companies is too great that data of any form (voice or text messages, IP video data, exchanged business-critical documents, etc.) will be intercepted or even manipulated by cyber criminals.

At GISEC in Dubai at the end of May, Infotecs will present ViPNet mobile security solution. It provides market leading secure enterprise communication tools with the strongest available encryption combined with maximum convenience, functionality and usability. ViPNet provides fast, easy to use, reliable yet secure communication via email, chat, video and voice calls (VOIP). Our pure software based solutions deliver superior security by design based on symmetric key and point to point encryption approaches. The "Always On" solution provides fast & reliable secure connectivity even over low bandwidth or mobile networks.

"The pandemic accelerated the rise of the digital economy and forced governments around the world to rethink how various industries operate. Home office workspace became the New Normal," explained Josef Waclaw, CEO of Infotecs GmbH. "With our innovative solutions such as ViPNet Threat Detection & Response or ViPNet Mobile Security solutions, we can help many business players build a robust, cyber-resistant ecosystem."

The Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the Gulf region's largest cybersecurity forum, has been held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre since 2013. GISEC provides web security professionals from around the world the opportunity to find innovative solutions, share insights with industry experts, and equip themselves with the right tools to protect their businesses from ever-increasing cyber attacks.

The Infotecs team is looking forward to welcoming partners, customers and security enthusiasts at booth SS3-B10-7. You can get a free visitor pass here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123427/Infotecs_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.