Twin Apex Capital Announces $7 Million Fund and Existing Portfolio of Top Blockchain Projects

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Twin Apex Capital, a prominent DeFi and blockchain-centric private equity firm, has announced a $7 million fund following an active stretch of investing in the past year's leading projects. Their existing portfolio includes companies like Sovryn, Terra Virtua, DAFI Protocol, Sigmadex, Finxflo, Royale Finance, Blockchain Cuties, NORD Finance, Manta Network, Konomi,Chain Guardians and APY Finance, to name a few.

Twin Apex is uniquely positioned as one of the major fundamentals-first funds with an active acceleration and marketing arm. Twin Apex's approach includes a proprietary blend of data fracking, sentiment analysis, sweat equity, and a genuine passion for all things blockchain. The company will be particularly focused on projects launching on Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche, and other emerging ecosystems but remain agnostic as to which verticals these companies are in.

Aamod Dhople, Co-Founder of Twin Apex, states, "When you see a foundation of this quality being poured, naturally you want to contribute to the building. The Web3 being built, the decentralization of finance, and the supporting infrastructure are generational opportunities and the data supports this. We are doing what we know, love, and believe in."

With a strong network of funds, founders, community leaders, and media, Twin Apex will continue to remain hands on with their investments. For companies looking at Twin Apex as a potential investor, the company has a few distinct things it looks for. First is the team and the team's passion and commitment to what they are building. Next, is the market opportunity and product or service that is being applied. Lastly, is the future vision and focus on community, which is essential to blockchain projects longevity.

About Twin Apex Capital

Twin Apex is a blockchain-centric private equity firm that provides smart money to nascent crypto assets and digital currency related projects. Their core competency as investors remains in investing in the right people and providing the resources needed to rapidly go to market and scale.

