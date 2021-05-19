The "Russia Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risks to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Russian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debits during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Russian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Russian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments

Ecommerce market analysis

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Russian cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit

Scope

In order to be on par with its European peers, in January 2019 the central bank introduced the Faster Payments System (FPS), which enables users to make fund transfers in 15 seconds using the recipient's mobile phone number. Users can make transfers online 24/7 via their bank's mobile or internet banking service. Following the successful launch of FPS, the central bank added QR code-based functionality to the system, enabling payments of goods and services using mobile devices. To encourage the adoption of FPS-based QR code payments, the central bank is making it mandatory for banks with a universal license to offer FPS-based QR code payment services by April 1, 2022. For systemically important banks the deadline is October 1, 2021. As of February 2021, 42 banks had launched FPS-based QR code payment functionality

The federal law signed by the Russian president in May 2017 mandated that all public sector employees and workers who receive welfare benefits from federal or state funds must migrate to Mir payment cards from July 1, 2018, and pensioners by July 1, 2020. However, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the deadline for pensioners was extended until July 1, 2021. The government also mandated the acceptance of Mir cards at all merchant stores with annual transaction turnover of more than RUB40m ($0.5m), and at any stores that accept card payments for other payment schemes. From March 1, 2021 the threshold was reduced to RUB30m ($0.4m), and from July 1, 2021 it will be further reduced to RUB20m ($0.3m). This will accelerate payment card acceptance among merchants

The Russian government introduced the Unified Biometric System (UBS) in June 2018. This system allows individuals to authenticate their identity using biometric parameters and access financial services remotely. Users can register for the system at bank branches, where their photo image and voice profile is captured and uploaded to UBS. Based on UBS, retailers are deploying new biometric payment methods in order to enhance customer convenience. In March 2021, Russia-based X5 Retail Group announced the expansion of its "pay with a glance" service to its 150 Perekrestok supermarkets. The company initially launched the service at a coffee shop in Moscow in 2020, in collaboration with Visa and Sberbank. It was later trialed at 52 Perekrestok supermarkets

Key Topics Covered:

Payment Instruments

Card based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure Regulation

Companies Mentioned

Sberbank

VTB

OTP Bank

Russian Standard Bank

Alfa-Bank

Gazprombank

Raiffeisen Bank

Societe Generale Group

Bank Uralsib

UniCredit Bank

Bank Vozrozhdenie

Citibank

Mir

Golden Crown

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5651x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005638/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900