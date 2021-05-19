Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board appointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 19 May 2021 approved the appointment of Dessi Temperley as member of the Supervisory Board and the reappointment of Mathieu Vrijssen as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot was reappointed as CFO, his contract of assignment will be extended for an additional period of 4 years (May 2022 - May 2026).

At the annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Jack de Kreij stepped down from the Supervisory Board after 10 years of distinguished service to the company as Supervisory Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mathieu Vrijsen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The Supervisory Board has benefited immensely from his strategic thinking, deep financial experience and expertise. He has made a lasting impact on the successful development of Corbion. The Supervisory Board would like to sincerely thank Jack de Kreij for his contributions to Corbion during his 10 years of service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors."

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2020 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 21 May 2021, the record date is 24 May 2021, and the payment day is 1 June 2021.

Attachment

  • AGM_19052021_ENG-final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65c9c6c7-aa07-495a-aa60-9b4e32245cbd)

