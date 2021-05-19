Eurocine Vaccines' Adjuvant Technology Endocine' is evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

Eurocine Vaccines has signed a Material Transfer Agreement regarding the evaluation of Endocine together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines has signed an evaluation agreement, a Material Transfer Agreement, with an innovative, North American, small public company, regarding the evaluation of Endocine together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Studies in one or two animal species will be conducted to study both potency and safety.

Endocine is Eurocine Vaccines' proprietary adjuvant platform based on natural lipid compounds and formulated as a liposomal dispersion. The manufacture of bulk adjuvant has been established in pilot-scale at GMP conditions and shown excellent safety and tolerability in more than 400 human subjects after nasal administration in five clinical trials.

The platform Endocine has been evaluated with several different vaccine antigens, both viral and bacterial, and found compatible with peptides, proteins, polysaccharides, VLPs, as well as split and whole pathogens.

If positive data are obtained using Endocine, the technology may be applied using other vaccine candidates in the collaboration.

