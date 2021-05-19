Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL1S ISIN: SE0015382155 Ticker-Symbol: 8X4 
Frankfurt
19.05.21
08:03 Uhr
0,574 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCINE VACCINES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCINE VACCINES AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.05.2021 | 16:46
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocine Vaccines' Adjuvant Technology Endocine is evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

Eurocine Vaccines has signed a Material Transfer Agreement regarding the evaluation of Endocine together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines has signed an evaluation agreement, a Material Transfer Agreement, with an innovative, North American, small public company, regarding the evaluation of Endocine together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Studies in one or two animal species will be conducted to study both potency and safety.

Endocine is Eurocine Vaccines' proprietary adjuvant platform based on natural lipid compounds and formulated as a liposomal dispersion. The manufacture of bulk adjuvant has been established in pilot-scale at GMP conditions and shown excellent safety and tolerability in more than 400 human subjects after nasal administration in five clinical trials.

The platform Endocine has been evaluated with several different vaccine antigens, both viral and bacterial, and found compatible with peptides, proteins, polysaccharides, VLPs, as well as split and whole pathogens.

More about Endocine can be found at:
https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/the-portfolio/

If positive data are obtained using Endocine, the technology may be applied using other vaccine candidates in the collaboration.

Contact:

Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA
CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com
+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines--adjuvant-technology-endocine--is-evaluated-with-a-vaccine-candidate-against-covid,c3349945

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3349945/1419674.pdf

Eurocine Vaccines' Adjuvant Technology Endocine' is evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/i/liposome,c2914590

Liposome

EUROCINE VACCINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.