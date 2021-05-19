Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 mai/May 2021) -The common shares of Supernova Metals Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Supernova Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects in North America.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Supernova Metals Corp., ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Supernova Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière junior en phase d'exploration engagée dans l'identification, l'acquisition et l'exploration de projets de métaux précieux en Amérique du Nord.

Issuer/Émetteur: Supernova Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SUPR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 42 696 712 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 312 900 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 86846F 10 3 ISIN: CA 86846F 10 3 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 21 mai/May 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SUPR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com