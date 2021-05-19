43.30% of rights exercised with the option for the 2020 dividend to be paid in shares

1,837,332 new shares issued from May 21, 2021 and to accrue dividends immediately

Euro 22.4 mn: total amount of the cash dividend to be released for payment from May 21, 2021

Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) General Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2021 decided to offer each shareholder an option for the full dividend of Euro 0.43 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be paid in cash or in new Company shares.

The unit issue price for the shares issued as payment for the dividend was set by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2021, as delegated by the General Meeting and in accordance with the conditions that it decided on, at Euro 9.31 per share. The conditions concerning this option for the dividend to be paid in shares were presented in detail in the press release from April 23, 2021.

This operation will enable Mercialys to further strengthen its equity by Euro 17.1 mn with the creation of 1,837,332 new ordinary shares, representing ca. 2% of the capital based on the capital at April 30, 2021. Their settlement-delivery and their admission to the Euronext Paris market will be effective from May 21, 2021, and they will be accompanied, on this same date, by the payment of a balance if the amount of the dividend for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares. These new shares will accrue dividends immediately and will be assimilated from their issue with the ordinary shares comprising Mercialys' share capital.

Following this operation, Mercialys' share capital on May 21, 2021 will be increased to Euro 93,886,501, split into 93,886,501 ordinary shares with a par value of Euro 1, fully paid-up and all of the same category.

The total amount of the dividend to be paid in cash represents Euro 22.4 mn, and it will be released for payment from May 21, 2021.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2020, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.3 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,138 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 173.9 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 92,049,169 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

