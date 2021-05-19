Ageas communicates on revised total number of issued shares

Following the cancellation of 3,520,446 Ageas shares bought back in 2020, the total number of issued shares (the 'denominator') has declined to 191,033,128.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV of 19 May 2021 approved the cancellation of 3,520,446 shares (result of the shares bought-back in 2020). As a result, the total number of issued shares reduced to 191,033,128. This number (the 'denominator') will be used to calculate the percentage of shareholdings.

This information is available on the Ageas website under "Investors - Shareholders structure").

