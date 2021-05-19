Anzeige
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2021
Ageas communicates on revised total number of issued shares

Ageas communicates on revised total number of issued shares

Following the cancellation of 3,520,446 Ageas shares bought back in 2020, the total number of issued shares (the 'denominator') has declined to 191,033,128.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV of 19 May 2021 approved the cancellation of 3,520,446 shares (result of the shares bought-back in 2020). As a result, the total number of issued shares reduced to 191,033,128. This number (the 'denominator') will be used to calculate the percentage of shareholdings.

This information is available on the Ageas website under "Investors - Shareholders structure").

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5c62d9c-cbf2-4aeb-859f-94f50318c434)

