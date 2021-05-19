The ASSEMBLY Show: Sudhanshu Gaur, Vice President, Hitachi America and Chief Architect - Smart Manufacturing, Hitachi Astemo, to Deliver Keynote at The 2021 Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / The 2021 ASSEMBLY Show taking place in-person at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL is pleased to announce that Sudhanshu Gaur, who was recently named one of today's top 25 leaders transforming manufacturing by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) will deliver the keynote address on Smart Manufacturing - Today and Tomorrow. Gaur, Chief Architect for Smart Manufacturing at Hitachi Astemo, a major automotive technology company formed this year with the merger of four Honda and Hitachi Tier One companies, will discuss the status of smart manufacturing today and explore its future. The keynote presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 am CT. Registration is now open at www.theassemblyshow.com.

"We look forward to hearing from Sudhanshu Gaur who will outline the keys and stumbling blocks to the successful implementation of smart manufacturing strategies, as well as the road ahead for different layers of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), including cloud computing, fog computing and edge intelligence," said John Sprovieri, editor-in-chief of ASSEMBLY. "He also will discuss the role emerging technologies such as 5G, machine learning, artificial intelligence and robotics will play in realizing the Industry 4.0 vision. We look forward to welcoming assembly manufacturers back to Rosemont, IL to hear this dynamic keynote, attend our three pre-event workshops and visit with leading vendors in the exhibit hall."

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Gaur is responsible for the digital transformation of Hitachi Astemo's global manufacturing operations to improve overall productivity and ensure the company's continued leadership in the pursuit of the Industry 4.0 vision. He views emerging technologies such as 5G, robotics and ML/AI as critical to achieving that vision. He joined Hitachi as a research engineer in 2005 and progressed through a series of research engineering and lab management positions prior to being named director of research and development for Hitachi America in 2017. In these various roles, he successfully incubated smart manufacturing solutions from ideation to real-world deployment. Gaur became a Hitachi vice president in 2020 and joined the newly formed Hitachi Astemo group in 2021.

The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together thousands of industry professionals with hundreds of exhibiting companies providing manufacturing engineers and managers the opportunity to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. Attendees will have access to an expansive exhibit hall, providing the perfect opportunity to meet with exhibitors including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, SCHUNK and Universal Robots; and Bronze Sponsor Schmidt Technology. In addition, there will be two Learning Theaters with presentations by Epson Robots, Kistler, Sturtevant Richmont, FESTO, Mountz, Bosch Rexroth, Tutelar Technologies, Universal Robots, ACD Group, and Daifuku. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The event will kick off with three half day workshops on Tuesday, October 26 on Electric Vehicle Assembly, Fastening & Joining and Robotics Assembly. The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm; Wednesday, October 27 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 28 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Registration is open, click here for more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show, sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) has rapidly become the industry's leading trade show focused exclusively on assembly equipment, services and products. ASSEMBLY serves the multi-billion dollar assembly market and has been since 1958! ASSEMBLY is the leading brand covering the processes, technologies and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show.

