The "France Data Center Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French data center is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7 during the forecast period 2021 2026

The rapid penetration of the internet and smartphone has increased the usability of digital payments services across the industry and has enhanced the demand for data centers in France.

Moreover, increasing cloud adoption across most enterprises due to emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain across various end-users, has also impelled the market in France. The General Data Protection Regulation and the French Data Protection Authority is expected to bring more investments in data centers, as it provides the protective legal framework for data storage and processing.

France contains several data center clusters throughout the region and provides plenty of colocation opportunities. The primary data centers are in major cities such as Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, and Strasbourg. They feature rich ecosystems and state of the art equipment, ensuring maximum uptime and connectivity to over 478 service providers.

The energy distribution is a significant aspect of data centers, and France has a good source as well as coverage of the energy sector. The country is energized by 25.4% renewable or green sources, which provides significant opportunities to the key vendors to take advantage of clean energy.

Additionally, the average PUE (the ratio of the total amount of energy used by a computer data center facility to the energy delivered to computing equipment.) for French data centers is 1.39 that ranges between 1.20 and 1.80 and encourage the investors to build a data center to meet the growing demand.

Furthermore, the rise of edge computing could see the advent of a rapidly growing array of smaller data centers built closer to population centers.

For instance, Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom have signed a strategic agreement to invest EUR 1 billion over the next seven years until 2027. They will deploy a national fiber-optic network in France to provide mobile and fixed fiber-based connectivity and especially accelerate the roll-out of 5G in the country. It is expected to deliver an excellent quality of service to all the customers and drive the edge computing in France and boost the growth of datacenters.

Competitive Landscape

The French data center market is highly concentrated, and it is dominated by a few significant players, like Equinix Inc., Interxion, DCforData, Euclyde Data Centers, and IBM Corporation.

These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are growing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Smartphone and Penetration of Internet

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT Center

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher Initial Cost of Investment

4.4 Value Chain Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 PESTLE Analysis

4.7 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 IT Infrastructure

5.1.1 Servers

5.1.2 Storage

5.1.3 Network

5.2 Electrical Infrastructure

5.2.1 UPS Systems

5.2.2 Generators

5.2.3 Transfer Switches and Switchgears

5.2.4 Rack PDU

5.2.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure

5.3 Tier Standards

5.3.1 Tier I &II

5.3.2 Tier III

5.3.3 Tier IV

5.4 End User

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Telecom and IT

5.4.3 Government

5.4.4 Media and Entertainment

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Equinix Inc.

6.3.2 Interxion

6.3.3 DCforData

6.3.4 Euclyde Data Centers

6.3.5 IBM Corporation

6.3.6 Colt Technology Services

6.3.7 Iliad Data Center

6.3.8 Zayo Group Holdings

6.3.9 CenterServ International Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pow4b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005748/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900