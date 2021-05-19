Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 Ticker-Symbol: SHJ 
Stuttgart
19.05.21
08:03 Uhr
35,000 Euro
-1,200
-3,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,80036,80019:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2021 | 19:17
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGC Inc. Receives Best Acquisition Award for Adding the Former MolMed into AGC Biologics

Seattle, May 19, 2021to the Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Milan. The site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and end-to-end cell and gene therapy services.

About AGC Biologics:
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization


AGC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.