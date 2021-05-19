Acquisition extends Smile Innovations' support of dental professionals across Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Smile Innovations Group announced the acquisition of Milident Inc., a renowned eastern Canada-based dental laboratory, effective May 1, 2021. Milident, located in Gatineau, Quebec, will continue to operate separately under its new parent company, similar to the other dental lab brands under the Smile Innovations portfolio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As a privately held company established in 1995, Milident experienced rapid growth, nearly doubling its size within a decade of operations, and now boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. With a focus on innovative premium solutions, platinum level service and strong corporate culture, Milident has been continually recognized within their local Chamber of Commerce under numerous categories. Their continued advancement with new technologies, has also contributed to their strong market share in the province.

While the management team will not change, Milident's founder and CEO, Pierre Rozon will assume a strategic role, as Executive Vice President, Business Development. Along with his team, Rozon is excited about the partnership and looks forward to the next stage of their journey. "Smile Innovations is committed to offering comprehensive tailored solutions, which drive growth to support diverse regional differences, and changing market needs," notes Rozon. "They bring vast experience with an established track record, and this strategic collaboration will help us leverage each other's strength to emerge as the leading dental laboratory, nationwide." Donald Park, Smile Innovations' CEO notes, "Milident has differentiated themselves, by establishing a reputation for technical and service excellence, and with the shared corporate culture, we see strong synergies for future growth opportunities. To have maintained a competitive advantage speaks to their progressive approach to digital technologies, and strong commitment in producing high quality products and a great customer experience."

Smile Innovations Group is Canada's leading dental lab network, focusing on dental laboratory acquisitions, consolidation and the development of dental products and services. Established in 2018, the management of Smile Innovations Group offers extensive experience and success in the operational management of large-scale businesses and continually seeks out additional opportunities to add to their growing portfolio of companies. It was co-founded by Manny Padda, Executive Chairman and Donald Park, CEO.





Contacts:

Donald Park l CEO

dpark@smileig.com

Manny Padda I Executive Chairman

mpadda@smileig.com

