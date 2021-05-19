How Wonsulting is Helping Thousands of Job-Seekers Land Their Dream Jobs Without Applying

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Throughout their careers, Wonsulting Co-Founders Jonathan Javier and Jerry Lee have been growing Wonsulting, a career consulting firm whose mission is to turn underdogs into winners: helping those who come from non-target schools and non-traditional backgrounds to get them into their dream careers. So far, Wonsulting has helped thousands of job-seekers land job offers in their dream companies; the crazy part? The job-seekers didn't even have to click the "apply" button.

How Wonsulting first started was in 2019 as just an idea when Jonathan Javier was working in corporate. Jonathan was doing Wonsulting Workshops at hundreds of universities and saw that there was a need for job-seekers to land their dream careers but didn't know where to start. That's when he joined forces with Jerry Lee to help more of these job-seekers.

As Jonathan and Jerry started to create content, they started creating a community which thrived on helping underdogs turn into winners. Thousands of people would attend Wonsulting Events and viewed resources whether on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, accumulating to 30 million views per month. They saw many Wonsulting Reviews and Success Stories piling in from students and professionals who utilized their job search strategies to land offers.

How did Wonsulting grow so quickly? There's 3 ways on how Wonsulting grew to be one of the fastest growing career consulting firms:

Providing resources for job-seekers: When students and professionals were affected by COVID-19 layoffs and furloughs, they started initiatives including LinkedIn Live Events weekly on the Wonsulting LinkedIn page and the Wonsulting Project 2020: an initiative which created 4,500+ projects. By doing this project, they were featured on outlets including Forbes and LinkedIn News.

Sharing insights and tips: they gave Wonsulting Resources such as free resume templates, cover letter templates, interview templates, and more which contributed to Wonsulting Success Stories with thousands of offers! Due to efforts by Wonsulting Marketing's marketing team with Josephine Foong, Veronica Saitta, Hayley Jolliffe, and Matthew Nagata, Wonsulting has grown to almost 1 million followers on all platforms! Josephine looks at it in two ways she says; "one is understanding the algorithm and the nuances behind each platform and two is understanding the humanistic side of it - who is our target audience, what kind of content do they want to see/interact with, and how can we deliver it in an engaging manner."

What does Wonsulting plan to do in the upcoming months?

The20, a Wonsulting Company: Wonsulting has been working on its program called The20, a Wonsulting Company, a cohort based job accelerator made up of 20 highly ambitious underdogs who are looking to break into their dream careers. The20 Wonsulting mentors come from all different companies and is led by Wonsulting Strategy Lead Jahnavi Gudi; she's loved her experience so far, as she says "Working with candidates in The20 has allowed me to not only watch their growth of the recruiting process but also being able to take action and get their dream job".

Providing relevant services to help more job-seekers: Wonsulting plans to provide better, scaled Wonsulting Services including ones for Student, Early Career, and Professional and more in partnership with many professionals and recruiters from all over the world. They also have their Wonsulting Course which has helped hundreds of job-seekers land offers and even had a 30 day money back guarantee. Thanks to their sales and web development team consisting of Alvin Meledath, Ida Hui, Elaine Huang, Jeremiah Ajayi, Tanya Raja, David Lee, and Serena Chow, Wonsulting continues to improve its services and provide free resources on various social media platforms.

Scaling Partnerships: Wonsulting Partnerships have grown immensely throughout the past few years as they've partnered with various companies as well as universities and organizations. This team has been led by the Wonsulting Partnerships team including Ron Hyman, Isabelle Lee, Cheyenne Trac, Carlos Georgescu, Chrystelle Garcia, and Nick Rodriguez.

Features and Publications: they've started a Wonsulting Blog but also have been featured on numerous outlets for their work. These include Forbes, Business Insider, LinkedIn News, Daily Mail, and more.

Conclusion

As Wonsulting continues to grow its communities and turn more underdogs into winners, it's important to continue providing resources to help others during these times. They hope to keep embracing the underdog mentality to millions of job-seekers and continue growing its Wonsulting Reviews to thousands more.

