Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Premier Canadian Transit Organization

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet"), a leading developer of value added business automation software, announces that it has renewed a major contract with TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transportation network, serving residents and visitors with public transit, major roads, bridges and Trip Planning.

"TransLink has been a valued partner of Ivrnet for many years", states Andrew Watts, Ivrnet CEO. "We are pleased to continue to grow with them into the future. They are a great partner with many synergies with our recent contract additions, and we are glad to expand them in our ever-growing portfolio of major accounts."

The new contract with TransLink will exceed $800,000 at minimum over the next 3 years and provides additional revenue sharing opportunities for both organizations through Ivrnet's NexText mobile advertising platform. The Agreement has provisions to extend annually for an additional two years. Ivrnet will provide services to both TransLink and its riders through the duration of the contract, aggregating SMS communications and disseminating information to TransLink riders.

First conceived in 2013, NexText is specifically designed for the public transit market, providing digital communications and advertising revenue to North American transit operators. NexText allows riders to request and receive information relevant to their specific transit stop, along with advertising relevant to the geographic location of the stop. The unique SMS and sponsorship platform is based on Ivrnet's proprietary AdCentral platform that combines automated information response with geolocation services. NexText incudes SMS aggregation, SMS processing and integrated Web applications for selling and managing all aspects of advertising content and campaigns. NexText fully integrates with real time, GPS based bus arrival information, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is automated, easy to use, and cost effective for transit operators and their riders.

To see more information on Ivrnet's other leading edge texting solutions, such as Ivrnet Concierge please visit: https://ivrnet.com/modules/2-way-text-concierge-service/

For further information on Ivrnet's broader range of solutions, please visit: https://ivrnet.com.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect Ivrnet's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Ivrnet. These statements require Ivrnet to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Ivrnet 's control.

These statements are based on Ivrnet's understanding and assessment of applicable markets and the opportunities within those markets. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet's assessment is correct, or even if it is correct, that Ivrnet will be able to capture any of those revenue opportunities or that it will be able to grow those opportunities. These statements are based on the assumption that Ivrnet has the technical capabilities to build and deliver technical enhancements and that such technical enhancements will increase revenue opportunities for Ivrnet as anticipated. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet will be successful in building and delivering those technical enhancements in a commercially viable manner or that such technical enhancements will deliver any new revenue opportunities for Ivrnet or, if generated, that Ivrnet will be able to capture such revenue opportunities. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Ivrnet. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648230/Ivrnet-Signs-Multi-Year-Agreement-with-Premier-Canadian-Transit-Organization