Foxterra Design brothers, Justin Fox and Nate Fox, Launch Luxury Outdoor Light on Foxterra.co with Debut of The Ambient Bar

Nate and Justin Fox, owners of Foxterra Design, introduce a new line of stunning outdoor furniture and lighting options crafted to put the power of high-end design into the hands of everyday homeowners.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Justin Fox and Nate Fox, luxury landscape designers and owners of Foxterra Design, are pursuing their passion of bringing the resort lifestyle to personal outdoor spaces in a brand-new way, and they want their customers to be a part of it.

For years, Foxterra Design has been focused on creating compelling designs that transform outdoor areas with breathtaking displays. Now, this talented duo wants to see what their fans can do with their design prowess, which is why they are making their design elements available to everyone.

Foxterra.co was created to make luxury exterior lighting and furniture accessible to every place called home around the world. The venture was born out of Justin and Nate's passion to share their love of high-quality design with design enthusiasts in a way that encourages homeowners to express their own creativity.

The launch of this new line brings the power of high-end design on an individual level.

The Ambient Bar

Crafted to bring the atmosphere of a luxury resort to a home, the Ambient Bar produces a one-of-a-kind radiant glow that completely transforms the look and feel of any space.

Justin Fox, founder of Foxterra Design, chose this as the first product release in the Ambient Collection because of the power that it brings. Justin says, "It really highlights the environment of any outdoor space and the applications are limitless!"

The Ambient Bar by Foxterra is an outdoor light that can completely redefine a space and bring new life to it. The light is available in four different lengths: At just 4 inches wide, the Ambient Bar's modern appearance will elevate a space by providing ambient lighting in the areas where homes need it most.

The first of its kind, this light features RGBW technology, which provides an infinite range of color choices and is available exclusively on the Foxterra.co website, and customers will not want to miss out. Each light is a chromatic masterpiece that can be used to change the ambiance of a home or yard with a few simple taps.

"These lights were designed to work in any setting, no matter what style you bring. They thrive in all spaces including modern, transitional, balconies, and yards of all sizes," says Nate Fox, Vice President of Foxterra Design.

No matter what type of outdoor space needs a boost, the Ambient Bar will take any home from residence to resort from the moment that it is plugged in.

Click here to pre-order, this first edition limited run of the Ambient Bar by Foxterra will be shipped directly to your doorstep within 10-12 weeks. Be the first to bring the resort home with this unique light.

The Ambient Bar by Foxterra Video Premiere: https://youtu.be/B8sIU4xgMyo

About Fox Brothers

The Fox Brothers are two talented designers who bring passion, art, and mathematics together to deliver resort-style design to residential spaces. As the faces of Foxterra Design, they are known for their incredible influence as designers and professionals, quickly earning them notoriety on both Instagram and TikTok. They proudly share their creations with hundreds of thousands of followers across all their social media platforms and are the creators of countless viral videos sharing awe-inspiring original designs. Happy to share their passion, they are thrilled to watch their following continue to grow.

About Foxterra Design

Foxterra Design is a design team duo that is striving to change outdoor design in a big way. Driven by a passion for resort living, they craft compelling luxury designs for residential spaces, allowing anyone to turn their home into a beautiful getaway.

At Foxterra Design, creating the perfect outdoor space is a guaranteed 6-step process. From discovery to delivery, they work with homeowners to craft a completely original space that will turn any home into the perfect backdrop whether the goal is reading by the pool or conducting business. With compelling 3D designs and a process that is centered around their clients, they can bring their vision to life and craft a space that is specific to the individual. Each design is a completely unique, functional work of art.

