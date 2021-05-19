Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Corporation") reported that all matters presented for approval at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 19, 2021 (the "Meeting") were approved. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 30, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.dexterra.com.

A total of 44,158,902 common shares representing 67.86% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares were voted by electronic ballot and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

Election of Directors

Each of the Corporation's seven nominees was elected as a director of Dexterra Group to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mary Garden 43,544,163 98.76 546,733 1.24 David Johnston 44,058,494 99.93 32,402 0.07 Simon Landy 44,074,307 99.96 16,589 0.04 John MacCuish 44,073,607 99.96 17,289 0.04 R. William McFarland 44,010,932 99.82 79,964 0.18 Kevin D. Nabholz 43,523,918 98.71 566,978 1.29 Russell Newmark 44,073,183 99.96 17,713 0.04

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed to serve as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors with 99.98 % of votes in favour.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 6,000 people across Canada and delivers a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

