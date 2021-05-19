Merus N.V.: Merus Announces Publication of Abstract on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) Cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

- 51 patients with NRG1+ cancer have been treated, including 33 patients evaluable for response, as of the January 12, 2021, data cutoff date

- Encouraging early clinical activity observed, with confirmed partial responses in 4 of 10 patients with pancreatic cancer (40%) and in 9 of 33 patients across all NRG1+ tumor types (27%)

- Zenocutuzumab observed to be well tolerated with most adverse events being mild or moderate (Grade 1 or 2)

- Oral presentation of an updated interim analysis of 45 evaluable patients to be presented at ASCO on June 4, 11 AM-2 PM ET

- Company to host investor call to discuss clinical results and provide a program update on Sunday, June 6 at 6:00 PM ET

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2021. An oral presentation containing an updated interim analysis with a data cutoff date of April 13, 2021 will be presented virtually by Lead Author, Dr. Alison Schram of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM ET.

Dr. Andrew Joe, Chief Medical Officer at Merus stated, "We continue to be encouraged by the observed clinical activity and safety profile of Zeno in the ongoing eNRGy trial, especially in previously treated patients with pancreatic cancer. The clinical activity and durability data continue to mature, and we look forward to Dr. Schram's presentation of an updated interim analysis of 45 evaluable patients with multiple tumor types at the ASCO Annual Meeting on June 4."

The reported data are from the ongoing phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and EAP, which are investigating the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer; and NRG1+ other solid tumors.

Key findings in the abstract include:

As of January 12, 2021, 51 patients were treated with Zeno, of whom 33 were evaluable for response. Tumor regression was observed in 25 out of 33 patients, with confirmed partial responses in 9 of 33 (27% ORR), including 4 of 10 patients (40% ORR) with pancreatic cancer.

Zeno continues to be well tolerated with the majority of adverse events of mild or moderate (Grade 1 or 2) severity, regardless of causality.

Presentation Details:

Title: Efficacy and safety of zenocutuzumab in advanced pancreas cancer and other solid tumors harboring NRG1 fusions

Lead Author: Alison Schram, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY

Abstract #: 3003

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date and Time: June 4, 2021, 11:00 AM-2:00 PM EDT

Presentation Time: 12:00-12:12 PM EDT

Company Conference Call and Webcast Information

Merus will hold a conference call and webcast for investors on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm ET to discuss the Zeno clinical data and provide a program update.

Date: Sunday, June 6, 6:00 pm ET

Webcast link:available on our website

Dial-in: Toll-Free: 1-877-260-1463 / International: 1-706-643-5907

Conference ID: 9678617

About the eNRGy Clinical Trial

Merus is currently enrolling patients in the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer; and NRG1+ other solid tumors. Further details, including current trial sites, can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus' trial website at www.nrg1.com or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.

About Zeno

Zenois an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions (NRG1+). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancers. In preclinical studies, Zeno also potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation and tumor growth in models harboring NRG1 fusions.

About Merus N.V.

Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, http://www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV .

