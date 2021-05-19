Tax Goddess, Announces Strategic Tax Planning for Entrepreneurs

Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, MTax, CTC, CTS, Known as the Tax Goddess is in the Top 1% of all Tax Strategists in the Country - as a Certified Tax Coach, Shauna takes a Proactive Approach to Helping Clients Save the Most Money as Possible

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Certified Public Accountant, Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, the Tax Goddess, is pleased to announce a strategic tax planning program for entrepreneurs.

To learn more about Tax Goddess and her work as a CPA, CTS - Certified Tax Strategist and CTC-Certified Strategic Tax Coach, please visit https://taxgoddess.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the timing for the tax planning program could not be better. Tax season is in full swing, and entrepreneurs may have questions about the best tax strategies to use to reduce their tax burdens.

This knowledge inspired the team at Tax Goddess to create the Strategic Tax Coaching tax program that helps business owners save as much money as possible and reduce the overall tax burden all year.

"What most taxpayers don't realize is that their CPA, accountant, or tax preparer is merely a compliance accountant; they take the information you give them and put it in the right boxes on the right forms," the spokesperson noted, adding that Shauna herself has had 20-plus years of specialized tax strategy training on the complex tax code that can be leveraged to lower the amount of taxes that are due.

The team of Tax Goddess analyzes clients' financial picture including past tax returns, business activities, and investment goals to pinpoint which portions of the 67,204 pages of the IRS tax code can be used to their advantage. Then they design a detailed tax strategy plan that they can use to implement these savings."

As part of the tax planning program, the Tax Goddess team also analyzes new clients' last two tax returns, checking for common errors and omissions, and potential money saving strategies that can be used even after the year is over. They then review and discuss with the client the savings and strategies found in a complimentary meeting to determine what can be taken advantage of and utilized to maximum results.

The Tax Goddess team has been humbled by the many clients who have taken the time to post positive reviews of their services to the company website.

For example, Tim Lyons from ProFit Marketing Solutions, said he consulted with Shauna to see if the strategic tax program could find any potential savings.

"A week after we first spoke, Shauna called me and told me she had great news-she could save me over $30,000! I've been saving that money ever since. She's been saving me tens of thousands of dollars, every year, that I didn't even know was out there. As far as I'm concerned, as a small business owner, signing up with the Tax Goddess and her team is a no brainer!," Tim wrote in his review.

About Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, MTax, CTC, CTS, the Tax Goddess:

Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, the "Tax Goddess" is an author, speaker, investor, and a highly sought-after tax strategist whose reputation has been built on 20-plus years of experience and implementing innovative tax solutions for individuals and businesses. Shauna has been featured on many news and radio stations (CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, Sonoran Living, The List, KFNX, KFYI, etc.), as well as in many written publications (CNNMoney, The Arizona Republic, Phoenix Women, AZBiz, etc.). She has won multiple awards for her ingenuity, leadership, and strength as a female leader in Arizona. Learn more about her program here: https://strategictaxcoachingprogram.com/.

