Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") announces that it, through its subsidiary Macro Construction Inc., has entered into a contract to construct the Deep Valley South Section and the Colt sections of the 2021 NGTL System Expansion Project.

The 2021 NGTL System Expansion Project will increase natural gas transportation capacity on an existing natural gas pipeline system in Alberta by constructing multiple pipeline sections and compressor station unit additions. The expanded pipeline will be owned and operated by NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada PipeLines Limited.

The Deep Valley South section includes approximately 26km of 48-inch diameter pipeline and the Colt section includes 14km of 48 inch diameter pipeline and tie-in facilities.

Planning is underway with pre-construction scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021 with completion scheduled for the end of the first quarter in fiscal 2022. The estimated value of the phased hybrid contract is expected to be in excess of $190 million.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca

