Thriving Coach Academy is Pleased to Announce their Accredited Professional Coach Training Program

People Who Enroll in the Program Will Earn a Certification in Professional Coaching

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Frank Macri, Founder of Thriving Coach Academy, is pleased to announce his Accredited Coach Training Program that will allow people to earn a certification in professional coaching and start their own coaching business within six months.

To learn more about the program and what it will entail, please visit https://www.thrivingcoachacademy.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Frank knows firsthand how rewarding a professional coaching career can be through creating his own multiple six-figure coaching practice before turning 30 years old. A career as a professional coach is ideal for those who desire to be their own boss and make a tremendous impact in people's lives.



Professional coaches often work from home and set their own hours, the spokesperson noted, which is ideal for people who value freedom and prefer having autonomy with their schedule.



"Our curriculum is experiential and allows you opportunities to practice coaching with your peers as you learn it," the spokesperson noted, adding that the trainers provide personalized feedback so students can strengthen their skills and develop confidence.



Because Frank feels strongly that coaching cannot properly be taught from textbooks alone, he was inspired to launch the Accredited Coach Training Program, which is a fully virtual program with substantial live instruction and group training modules. Students can get started at any time.



"Unlike most trainings, we don't teach you how to become a generic or cookie-cutter 'life coach.' We teach you how to stand out and be taken seriously in the industry," said Frank.



Speaking of which, the Academy offers specialized training in eight focus areas: health and wellness; relationship; executive and leadership; time management; group and team; career and life purpose; entrepreneurship, and finance.

Thriving Coach Academy's program teaches students how to master two things: the art of coaching and the business of coaching. Most students attract paying clients well before completing their certification.



As the spokesperson noted, the team at Thriving Coach Academy strongly believes that coaches are in demand now more than ever before. During these uncertain times, people are reinventing themselves and exploring new possibilities for where to take their life.



