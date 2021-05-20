SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 063/21

In April 2021, the European Committee for Standardization (Comité Européen de Normalisation, CEN) published EN 71-13:2021, the latest toy safety standard for requirements on the use of substances and mixtures in olfactory board games, cosmetic kits, gustative games and supplementary sets to such games or kits.

Highlights of several important changes in EN 71-13:2021, when compared to the 2014 version, are summarized in Table 1.

EN 71-13:2021 'Olfactory Board Games, Cosmetic Kits and Gustative Games'

Section

Title

Highlights of changes 4.1.2.3

Further requirements for all types of olfactory board games

Olfactory board games and supplementary sets for such games for children less than 36 months must not contain any of the (26) fragrances in Table 11 4.2.1

Cosmetic kits - general

Cosmetic kits (as multi-component cosmetic products) and their individual components to be mixed are considered as cosmetic products e.g. soap chips to be mixed with a coloring mixture and a fragrance mixture

Denatured alcohol (ethanol) or substances/mixtures that are not classified as hazardous (e.g. drinking water, salt, sugar or honey) not supplied may be suggested for use in the instructions

Cosmetic kits must be supplied with an ingredient list visible from outside the packaging (Clause 6 for markings) 4.3.1

Gustative games - general

Use of food ingredients (e.g. drinking water, salt, sugar or honey) not supplied may be suggested in the instructions

Gustative games must be supplied with an ingredient list visible from outside the packaging (Clause 6 for markings) 5.1

Equipment - general

Special attention to supplied food contact materials for olfactory board games and gustative games for safety assessment under Directive 2009/48/EC 5.2.3

Equipment - child-resistant containers

The requirements on closures for child-resistant containers have been revised by permitting only closures in compliance with EN ISO 8317:2015 'Child resistant packaging - Requirements and testing procedures for reclosable packages (ISO 8317:2015)'

Closures for child-resistant containers for liquids must not break, crack or leak when tested according to the stated procedure 6.1 Warnings and markings - general markings and warnings

New warnings for packaging of olfactory board games, cosmetic kits, gustative games and supplementary sets to such games/kits that contain any of the allergenic fragrances in Table 1 8

Contents list and first aid information

First aid information must be on packaging and/or the instructions Annex A

A.7 'Markings, labeling and warnings' New section indicating additional requirements on markings, labeling and warnings are given in Directive 2009/48/E, guidance documents and EN 71-1

Cosmetic kits and their individual components are considered as cosmetic products and are subject to the Cosmetic Regulation, including requirements for labeling Annex C to EN 71-3:2014

Test method for container closures (child-resistant packaging)

Deleted (three methods) 1Lists of allergenic fragrances in Tables 1 (and 2) originate from Directive 2009/48/EC and are subject to change.



Table 1

According to EN 71-13:2021, this standard will be given the status of a national standard by October 2021 and conflicting national standards are to be withdrawn by April 2022 at the very latest. This standard is expected to be harmonized under the Toy Safety Directive upon official acceptance by the European Commission (EC) and by publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU).

