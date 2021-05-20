Wolf & Badger becomes the first UK Online Marketplace to certify as a B Corp

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative multi-channel retailer Wolf & Badger has announced today that it is the first and only online marketplace in the UK to become certified as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Wolf & Badger has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.



Recent attention on the retail industry makes the Wolf & Badger B Corp certification a notable step, and signals a shift towards greater accountability and transparency in the sector. Wolf & Badger has embraced the responsibility and opportunity to drive real change and to inspire all to make better decisions as they continue to build their platform connecting people with unique and individual products from the world's best independent ethical brands, locally and worldwide.

Across womenswear, menswear, beauty, grooming, homeware, jewellery and accessories, Wolf & Badger has a strong community of over 1000 designers on its platform, all united behind common goals and a clear responsibility to remain open and authentic to ensure changes are made within the retail industry sector. Receiving B Corp status cements the tangible efforts that Wolf & Badger have made to reinforce their vision to make retail fair and to empower consumers to shop by their values.

Wolf & Badger, who operate through their award-winning online retail destination as well as their flagship stores in London and New York, is now part of a community of over 3,800 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 450 companies and include well-known brands such as Allbirds, The Body Shop and Patagonia.

Wolf & Badger was named Draper's Sustainable Retailer of the Year in 2020, after it launched its Sustainability Guarantees in March of that year. The Sustainability Guarantees were created with the aim of delineating all aspects of responsible and purpose driven retail. Brands on the Wolf & Badger platform are asked to work towards these values, and to offer transparency over their production processes in order to be awarded the attributes relevant to their business ethics.

"We are immensely proud to join such an incredible community of forward-looking business leaders who share our long-standing dedication to responsible business" comments George Graham, CEO and Co-Founder of Wolf & Badger. "The B Corp certification reflects our wider commitment to help promote a sustainable future for retail and to provide a fair and more conscious alternative for both customers and brands alike. We are excited to continue driving positive change in the fashion and design industry, and look forward to further developing the Wolf & Badger business as a force for good."

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says "We are delighted to welcome Wolf & Badger to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates, who believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Wolf & Badger are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward".

About Wolf & Badger:

Wolf & Badger is a global multi-channel retailer founded in 2010 by the Graham brothers - George Graham, CEO and Henry Graham, Creative Director. Through an innovative multi-channel business model, Wolf & Badger connects customers internationally with brands across fashion, accessories, homeware and beauty verticals. The business has an exclusive focus on ethical, unique and independent designers and launched its updated mission dedicated to promoting sustainability in April 2020. The business operates stores in New York and London, as well as its award-winning online retail destination www.wolfandbadger.com

About B Lab UK:

B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes over 3,800 B Corps in 75 countries and 150 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

