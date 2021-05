Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 2,562,375treasury shares.

On May 19, 2021, 2,562,375 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for purposes of its financing arrangements, including the Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 (SAN21, CH0563348744) issued on May 4, 2021. The new shares will be listed as per May 20, 2021.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.comor

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

