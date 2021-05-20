Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris, informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2020-2021 half-yearly financial report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This document is available on Elior Group's website at:

www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

www.eliorgroup.com/fr/finance/information-reglementee/information-reglementee-publiee

Hard copies of this document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and a benchmark player in the business industry, education, health welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020.

Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of the Group's business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and reached GC Advanced Level in 2015.

