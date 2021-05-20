NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (105/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards in Sampo Oyj (SAMAS3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.70. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, May 20, 2021. As a result of the adjustment gross return forward prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860336