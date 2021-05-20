Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 19
20thMay 2021
This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014
Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase
Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 18 May 2021 and 19 May 2021, a total of 1,088,424 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.042 each.
Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 9,425,455 shares representing 3.86 % of the Company.
About
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Appendix
The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:
Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 988,424 shares at £0.042 per share on 18 May 2021 and 100,000 shares at £0.042 per share on 19 May 2021.
|1.
|Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Fady Khallouf
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification of purchase of shares
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Cadogan Petroleum plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JIBKL29FAK1213
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 3 pence each
GB00B12WC938
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.042 988,424
£0.042 100,000
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,088,424
£0.042
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 May 2021 and 19 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON