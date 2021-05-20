Using Department of Energy laboratories, scientists learned at the atomic level that a liquid-like motion in perovskites may explain how they efficiently produce electric currents.From pv magazine USA A team of scientists studied the inner workings of a perovskite material to better understand the material's behavior at the atomic scale. Their work revealed that a liquid-like motion in perovskites may explain how they efficiently produce electric currents. The scientists explained that when light hits a photovoltaic material, it excites electrons, prompting them to "pop out" of their atoms and ...

