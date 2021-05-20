Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTXQ ISIN: SE0009947534 Ticker-Symbol: 7D2 
München
20.05.21
08:06 Uhr
30,900 Euro
-0,900
-2,83 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,70030,95009:32
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2021 | 08:05
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Sedana Medical AB (228/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Sedana Medical AB's annual general meeting, held
on May 10, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 26, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SEDANA   
Terms:                    Split: 4:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0009947534
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 25, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015988373
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 26, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
SEDANA MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.