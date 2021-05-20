First North Denmark: NORD.investments A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that NORD.investments A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 May 2021. Name: NORD.investments ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061540184 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NORD ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 20,811,497 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 37226939 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 223754 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 30 3020 Financials Financial Services ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860377