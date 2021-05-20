Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ97 ISIN: EE3100026436 Ticker-Symbol: A1T 
Stuttgart
20.05.21
08:06 Uhr
13,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,72014,62008:35
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2021 | 08:29
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status removed for Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-05-20 08:24 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 20, 2021 to remove observation status for
Tallinna Vesi shares (TVEAT, ISIN code: EE3100026436) as the reasons due to
which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the intention to make a mandatory
takeover bid to the shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi by OÜ Utilitas and City of
Tallinn. 

AS Tallinna Vesi published the results of the takeover bid on May 20, 2021.









Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
TALLINNA VESI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.