Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status removed for Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-05-20 08:24 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 20, 2021 to remove observation status for Tallinna Vesi shares (TVEAT, ISIN code: EE3100026436) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the intention to make a mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi by OÜ Utilitas and City of Tallinn. AS Tallinna Vesi published the results of the takeover bid on May 20, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.