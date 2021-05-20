DJ Samarkand Group plc: Mello Presentation

Samarkand Group plc Samarkand Group plc: Mello Presentation 20-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 May 2021 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") Samarkand Group plc to present at MelloMonday on Monday 24th May 2021 Samarkand Group plc, the recently floated cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, announces that the Company will be presenting at MelloMonday on 24th May 2021, starting at 6pm and taking place via the Zoom webinar. David Hampstead, CEO, and Eva Hang, CFO, will be delivering a presentation and taking questions from participants. If you would like to attend the event, you can get your ticket here. For more information, please contact: Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

