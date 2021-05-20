Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.05.2021 | 08:31
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samarkand Group plc: Mello Presentation

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Mello Presentation 

Samarkand Group plc 
Samarkand Group plc: Mello Presentation 
20-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 May 2021 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
Samarkand Group plc to present at MelloMonday on Monday 24th May 2021 
Samarkand Group plc, the recently floated cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, announces that the 
Company will be presenting at MelloMonday on 24th May 2021, starting at 6pm and taking place via the Zoom webinar. 
David Hampstead, CEO, and Eva Hang, CFO, will be delivering a presentation and taking questions from participants. 
If you would like to attend the event, you can get your ticket here. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Samarkand Group plc                     Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                              http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker       +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                              IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
 
 
Alma PR                           +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution and Nomad Analytics.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Shanghai employing over 90 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1198553 20-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198553&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.