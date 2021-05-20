News summary:

Enterprise cloud and 5G are driving demand for 10Gbit/s MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services

Network operators need compact and low-power demarcation solution for both 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s

ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series is optimized for space-sensitive high-bandwidth edge applications

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its new compact, low-power edge demarcation solution, giving network operators an easy and cost-efficient route to 10Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet services. The ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series meets the precise needs of mobile network operators (MNOs) aiming to deliver a faster and more responsive experience by rolling out 5G New Radio equipment at scale. The solution also enables enterprises to affordably extend bandwidth as they push data to the cloud and supports the cost-effective expansion of digitized cable networks. Featuring zero-touch provisioning and 5G timing capabilities, the ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series is ideal for growing network capacity while reducing footprint, power and cost.

"Today's MNOs need to be able to seize new revenue opportunities and grow capacity without worrying about increased energy consumption or rack space eating into profitability. That's where our FSP 150-XG108 Series hits the sweet spot. It provides a quick and seamless way to deploy high-bandwidth Carrier Ethernet services without major cost," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "Our FSP 150-XG108 Series is engineered for the practical challenges of meeting cloud and 5G demand. It consumes very little power and supports both 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s interface speeds in a 1RU footprint. What's more, with its temperature-hardened design, our FSP 150-XG108 Series removes the need for expensive air-conditioning."

The ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series enables network operators to easily and affordably migrate from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s MEF 3.0 services. Using proven and established OAM processes, it offers simple operation and network integration. With zero-touch provisioning, the ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series removes the need for technically trained onsite staff and makes service activation quick and easy. Its compact design caters for space-restricted applications and its redundant power supply ensures high availability. The ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series is also well prepared for emerging timing requirements with hardware-assisted BITS, PTP and SyncE synchronization.

"We're providing the compact, robust and reliable demarcation that mobile, cable and enterprise networks require for massive 10Gbit/s rollout. Our FSP 150-XG108 Series is simple, efficient and highly scalable. With zero-touch provisioning, service activation becomes effortless. The FSP 150-XG108 Series also offers intuitive network control and service monitoring through the automated management of our Ensemble Controller and Ensemble Packet Director," commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "And, despite being optimized for cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth applications, our FSP 150-XG108 Series doesn't compromise on performance or synchronization. It's the perfect choice for empowering any network edge with 10Gbit/s demarcation and aggregation."

