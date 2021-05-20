Court Case Addresses South Africans Stripped of Citizenship Once Applying for Dual Citizenship

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A South African political party is seeking justice for thousands of South Africans who have unknowingly been stripped of their citizenship after obtaining another citizenship. Hence, the Democratic Alliance is taking the Home Affairs Department to court to challenge South Africa's citizenship law for being "unconstitutional".

While the nation does permit its citizens to hold dual nationality, the Citizenship Act 88 of 1995 states that individuals will automatically lose their citizenship unless they apply for a letter of retention to keep their South African citizenship. A lack of clarity surrounding the law has left many South Africans deprived of their native citizenship. Furthermore, the department that offers the service for retaining citizenship has remained closed due to the pandemic making it even harder for South Africans to undergo this process.

"Acquiring dual citizenship should not be a complicated process. However, it is important to consult with experts and reputable companies before beginning the process of acquiring second citizenship to ensure that you are following the correct process," says Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners. Singh's legal advisory is headquartered in London and specialises in providing clients with expert advice regarding citizenship and residency.

