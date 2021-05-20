The Beauty Classic Reimagined: Introducing the Batiste Dry Shampoo Rebrand NOWYOUCAN

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste Dry Shampoo has had a serious restyle. Think modern, mature and instagrammable designs with a distinct but familiar look to differentiate each much-loved variant; seize the day and sparkle by night with the upgraded, much-loved line up. The UK's Number One Dry Shampoo is everyone's best shared secret when it comes to refreshing hair between washes; removing excess oils so your hair looks clean and smells great, leaving you feeling confident every day.

Now, with over 50 years as the UK's Number One Dry Shampoo, this award-winning refresh and styling spray steps into 2021 with a new mature, premium and 'shelfie' worthy look. With the iconic tumble hair artwork recognisable in the core line-up and foil etching weaved into the Hint of Colour line, the new designs are bold and distinctively on-brand.

Not only does Batiste banish oily roots, it lifts lacklustre hair, adding body and texture for glamour and volume, every day. A burst from this can of magic has you feeling all kinds of fabulous instantly. A Dry Shampoo that doesn't dry out hair, Batiste has you covered when time isn't on your side; post-workout, pre-Zoom, Batiste Dry Shampoo offers salon-finish standard at-home styling in one quick hair flick. Much loved backstage and a must-have in every seasoned hair stylist's kit, Batiste Dry Shampoo gives everyone textured hair and extra oomph without stickiness, residue or damage to hair and scalp.

With updates to its most loved fragrances, hair will not only feel clean, but the freshness and fragrance will last longer than ever before. New to its core-range reformulation, Batiste Dry Shampoo fragrance now better adheres to hair and alleviates tell-tale signs of unclean hair and refreshes your style on demand; maximising your style and freshness whenever it's needed. Instant head-turning confidence.

The Hint of Colour application method now boasts an upgraded flat fan nozzle, for a cleaner veil of colour that better adheres to the hair for longer lasting, instant root touch-ups. Want to refresh colour or cover greys in quick time? Now You Can.

DID YOU KNOW?

Batiste sells over two cans every second globally 240,000 cans are made daily in the UK. 86% of consumers agree Batiste removes grease and oil from their hair effectively.

For samples or high-res images, please contact Batiste at Capsule Comms on batiste@capsulecomms.com

@batiste_hair NOWYOUCAN

Contact: Gina Garbutt, 0207 580 4312

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514336/Batiste_Dry_Shampoo.jpg