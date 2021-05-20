Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion

The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 21 May 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 7.566.642 shares (DKK 75.666.420) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 87.335 shares (DKK 873.350) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 7.653.977 shares (DKK 76.539.770) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 57.25 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860421