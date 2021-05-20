Latest Device Enables Entranceway Health Screening and Advanced User Intelligence Capture via Dynamic Forms

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) ("Tevano", or the "Company"), announced today the launch of Health Shield 2.0, a next generation health scanning device with an advanced feature set that includes, 'Dynamic Forms.'

After an extensive research and development process, Tevano's first generation Health Shield device, which provides split second visitor temperature sensing and mask detection at entranceways, will now include interactive functionality that dramatically expands its utility for business users across industry sectors.

A new Dynamic Forms feature will enable businesses, via the Health Shield cloud app, to create bespoke dynamic forms for their devices which users will be prompted to fill out and/or interact with after they have been scanned for fever and face mask compliance. Popular forms may include Covid Screening questions, surveys or requests for customer feedback and can be either filled out directly via the device's touchscreen or on a user's own mobile device by scanning a displayed QR code. Each form can be designed to deny access - or trigger an email or SMS alert to the device manager - based on the user's answers provided, which they can then take action on.

Interacting with customers, patrons and/or employees and gaining real-time data, feedback and insight as they enter a place of business can be immensely valuable, not only for track and trace capabilities but also to build strong channels for customer and employee engagement and intelligence.

"Our Health Shield 2.0 has been designed to move the value of our devices way beyond solely screening health and maintaining safe workplaces and ensure they provide utility long after the pandemic subsides," said David Bajwa, CEO at Tevano. "Having now deployed Health Shields across multiple industry sectors and spoken with many business leaders about their immediate and their future needs, we feel confident that our latest 2.0 iteration meets a broader and long term need within organizations, adding additional value to their operations. An ability to consistently inform, interact with and gain insight from customers and team members via real-time engagement with curated forms on the device has the ability to provide high value data which can ultimately be used to inform critical business decisions."

About Tevano

Tevano is the developer of cutting-edge electronics products that provide innovative solutions to business and consumer challenges.

It is the creator of Health Shield, an innovative AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield devices can be placed at all entrances that patrons and/or employees use to gain access to buildings. The Health Shield device is supported by a cloud software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis. A Dynamic Forms feature enables businesses, via the Health Shield cloud app, to create bespoke dynamic forms for their devices which users will be prompted to fill out and/or interact with after they have been scanned for fever and face mask compliance.

Tevano benefits from an equity-based relationship with kiosk and screen-based technology leader, Nevatronix. Management believes the relationship provides Tevano with access to highly robust supply chains and gives the company a unique capacity to react to and service evolving commercial markets for innovative screen-based technologies.

