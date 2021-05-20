DGAP-News: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Strategic Company Decision

SphingoTec Accelerates Growth with Direct Sales



20.05.2021 / 10:00

SphingoTec to expand the commercialization strategy by establishing a sales division and appointing new head of sales

Tailored diagnostic solutions for point of care use

Innovative proprietary biomarkers and standard parameters available on the fully automated Nexus IB10 platform

Hennigsdorf/Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2021 - Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces an expansion of its go-to-market strategy to scale its sales in Germany by creating a direct sales force for its integrated diagnostic solutions. SphingoTec will sell directly to healthcare providers its Nexus IB10 point of care platform together with a broad portfolio of assays. The rapid tests include commonly used parameters as well as innovative and proprietary biomarkers for critical care settings. The direct sales team will be complementing the already established distributor network and will drive commercialization going forward.



The Nexus IB10 platform provides an end-to-end solution for critical care settings that can perform up to three diagnostic parameters on one test disc in only 20 minutes using whole blood samples. The Nexus IB10 analyzer addresses a growing demand for rapid point of care testing in hospital departments, such as intensive care units, emergency rooms, and cath labs.



Nexus IB10 is complemented by SphingoTec's novel biomarker portfolio and targets critical conditions such as sepsis, myocardial infarction, or heart failure. The innovative biomarkers include the kidney function biomarker Proenkephalin (penKid), the endothelial function biomarker bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), and the cardiac depression biomarker Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3).



To drive growth in the German healthcare market, SphingoTec has appointed Steffen Hohmann to lead the direct sales efforts in Germany. Mr. Hohmann brings 30 years of successful leadership experience working with clinicians, important purchasing groups, and hospital chains. "I am excited to be part of the journey of bringing diagnostic innovation to clinical routine. I am looking forward to increasing the installed base of point of care solutions for improved patient care," said Hohmann.



Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO and founder of SphingoTec, said, "Following a successful translation of our novel biomarkers from validation to clinical practice, we are now focusing on actively commercializing our diagnostic solutions. Direct access to our end-users is a key strategic initiative. It enables SphingoTec to serve the critical care community's needs better and help improve care for critically ill patients. We are delighted to have Steffen Hohmann on board to lead our sales initiatives in 2021 and beyond."



About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiter plate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform. SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) produces the tests alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.



About Nexus Dx Inc. and the Nexus IB10 Platform

Nexus Dx Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SphingoTec, headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA, is a global provider of a near patient testing system and advanced diagnostic solution. The company is improving patient care by providing the medical community with rapid and reliable information at the point of care (POC), delivering patient information when and where it is needed most. The company has invested over $160m to develop and market the IB10 analyser system which, without the need for sample preparation, automatically separates plasma from whole blood with subsequent reliable and quantitative detection of biomarkers in the plasma by means of antibodies. With a hands-on-time of less than 3 minutes the easy-to-use system provides in only 20 minutes test results for biomarkers that are crucial in the management of critical care patients. The portfolio of IB10 assays includes tests for established critical care parameters such as Procalcitonin, Troponin I, CK-MB, Myoglobin, NT-proBNP, and D-Dimer as well as tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers such as DPP3, a unique and proprietary biomarker for cardiac depression, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique and proprietary biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique and proprietary biomarker for endothelial function.



Contact

Ruxandra Lenz

Sr. Manager Marketing and Communications

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Tel. +49-3302-20565-0

press@sphingotec.com

www.sphingotec.com

