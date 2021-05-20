REYL Group named "Best European HNW team" by WealthBriefing

GENEVA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The REYL Group is proud to have received the "Best European HNW Team" award for its private banking and wealth management businesses in the 2021 WealthBriefing European Awards.

The WealthBriefing European Awards recognise the top players in European wealth management. Following an independent process, they highlight the companies, teams and individuals that the prestigious jury sees as having demonstrated innovation and excellence throughout the previous year.

The award distinguishes REYL from its peers and rewards the constant achievements and innovation at the Group. REYL continues to stand apart from its competitors through integrated wealth management for retail and corporate clients that goes beyond markets and business segments.

For the period in review, the Group announced a strategic partnership agreement with Fideuram, a subsidiary of Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, that will strengthen its corporate structure and extend its distribution network. The Group further reinforced its offering for HNW clients, in particular by developing the business activities of Asteria Investment Managers, a subsidiary working in impact investment, and by launching Alpian, a digital platform for HNW clients that recently finalised a series B fundraising of USD 18 million. The Group also responded to the changing needs of its dynamic client base by repositioning the Entrepreneur & Family Office Services department, dedicated to (U)HNW entrepreneurs and family offices, as a unique entry point for all the Group's business lines. Lastly, the Group posted a positive 2020 financial year, notably increasing assets under administration by 14% to CHF 15.5 billion.

Commenting, François Reyl, Chief Executive Officer of the REYL Group, said: "This award attests to the vitality of our teams, who displayed all their talent and demonstrated resilience, engagement and innovation in an unprecedented global economic and health environment. With the strong organic growth afforded by our range of 360° integrated services, the REYL Group continues to innovate in the private banking sector. We intend to pursue these efforts in the coming years in the Wealth Management segment while boosting the success of our Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Advisory & Structuring, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines."

